In trading last week, we got a slew of major US economic data releases. This week will be much lighter in comparison but let's take a look at what are the items that could impact trading sentiment in the days ahead.

RBA February monetary policy meeting minutes (20/2)

China LPR decision (20/2)

Canada January CPI data (20/2)

Fed January monetary policy meeting minutes (21/2)

France, Germany Eurozone February flash PMI data (22/2)

UK February flash PMI data (22/2)

US weekly jobless claims data (22/2)

US February flash PMI data (22/2)

Germany Ifo business climate index (23/2)

Looking at things as a whole, it doesn't really give out blockbuster vibes. At most, it is the PMI data which could help to induce some volatility to markets. Besides that, the economic releases this week might lack some oomph to it - especially after last week's action.

As such, trading sentiment is likely to rely more on the technical side of things if anything else.