It's a quiet start to the new week so far and understandably so. In Asia, Japanese markets were closed and we are also due a partial market holiday in the US later as well as a full holiday in Canada. That pretty much makes it a long weekend of sorts in markets. So far today, major currencies are not doing too much with the dollar keeping steadier mostly.

In that lieu, let's take a look at what is on the agenda in the week ahead. That will at least provide some idea of the key risk events to watch out for.

Tuesday, 15 October

- UK September labour market report **

- Germany October ZEW survey economic sentiment

- Canada September CPI figures **

- BofA, Goldman Sachs Q3 earnings

Wednesday, 16 October

- New Zealand Q3 CPI figures **

- UK September CPI figures ***

- Morgan Stanley Q3 earnings

Thursday, 17 October

- Australia September labour market report **

- Eurozone September final CPI figures

- ECB announces October monetary policy decision ***

- US weekly initial jobless claims **

- US September retail sales data ***

- Netflix Q3 earnings