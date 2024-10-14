It's a quiet start to the new week so far and understandably so. In Asia, Japanese markets were closed and we are also due a partial market holiday in the US later as well as a full holiday in Canada. That pretty much makes it a long weekend of sorts in markets. So far today, major currencies are not doing too much with the dollar keeping steadier mostly.
In that lieu, let's take a look at what is on the agenda in the week ahead. That will at least provide some idea of the key risk events to watch out for.
Tuesday, 15 October
- UK September labour market report **
- Germany October ZEW survey economic sentiment
- Canada September CPI figures **
- BofA, Goldman Sachs Q3 earnings
Wednesday, 16 October
- New Zealand Q3 CPI figures **
- UK September CPI figures ***
- Morgan Stanley Q3 earnings
Thursday, 17 October
- Australia September labour market report **
- Eurozone September final CPI figures
- ECB announces October monetary policy decision ***
- US weekly initial jobless claims **
- US September retail sales data ***
- Netflix Q3 earnings
Friday, 18 October
- Japan September national inflation report
- China September retail sales, industrial production *
- China Q3 GDP figures *
- UK September retail sales data *