Dollar sentiment is very much tied to broader market sentiment i.e. risk mood as we look towards the end of the year. All eyes are on how the data, particularly inflation, will impact the Fed outlook and appetite for the central bank to keep raising interest rates going into next year. As such, it's vital to stay connected to what may influence the above sentiment and at this stage, economic data releases are of utmost importance.

23 November - November FOMC meeting minutes **

2 December - US November non-farm payrolls report *

9 December - US November producer price index (PPI) **

13 December - US November consumer price index (CPI) ***

14 December - December FOMC meeting decision, statement, economic projections ***

15 December - US November retail sales *