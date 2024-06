Today, there's no real market moving event on the agenda. In the European session we will hear from Fed's Waller and get to see the latest German IFO data. In the American session, there will be just the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index, and ECB's Schnabel and Fed's Daly speaking.

The price action should be influenced by the last Friday's great US PMIs which showed growth without inflationary pressures. That should be positive for risk sentiment for the time being.

Wish you a great trading week!