Today the only notable event was the Australian monthly CPI report which surprised to the upside and raised the chances of a rate hike from the RBA. If you want some more details you can read Justin's post here.

The rest of the day is basically empty with very low tier indicators that won't be market moving. We will also have some central bank speakers in the European session but nothing scheduled for the American session.

Central bank speakers:

09:30 GMT - ECB's Rehn (neutral - voter)

10:00 GMT - ECB's Panetta (dove - voter)

10:40 GMT - ECB's Lane (neutral - voter)

11:45 GMT - ECB's Kazaks (neutral - non voter in July)

