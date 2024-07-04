Today the US is on holiday for Independence Day and the calendar is pretty much empty. The main event was the Swiss CPI which missed expectations and should raise a bit more the chances of another rate cut in September.

We will also have the UK general election where the Labour party is expected to win easily. I don't think this is going to be a major event and shouldn't impact the GBP that much. There's also the Canadian Services PMI and the ECB Meeting Minutes but they aren't market moving releases.

Wish you a great trading day!