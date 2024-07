Today is going to be a boring day on the data front as we don't have literally anything on the calendar. The markets will likely trade based on the Friday's US NFP report or we might see some general consolidation in the next couple of days as we head into the US CPI on Thursday.

Overall, this week is pretty bare on the data front and we will have just a few key events that include the Fed Chair Powell Testimony, the US CPI and the US Jobless Claims.

Wish you a profitable week!