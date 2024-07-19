After the Japanese CPI and the UK Retail Sales, there's not much left for the rest of the day. The only notable economic release is the Canadian Retail Sales report in the American session and a few Fed speakers before the blackout period starts tomorrow.

12:30 GMT/08:30 ET - Canada May Retail Sales

The Retail Sales M/M is expected at -0.5% vs. 1.8% prior, while the ex-Autos M/M figure is seen at -0.6% vs. 0.7% prior. I don't expect the data to be market-moving given that it won't change anything for the upcoming BoC rate decision and market's expectations.

Canada Retail Sales YoY

Central bank speakers: