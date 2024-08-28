It's going to be a very boring day on the data front as the calendar is absolutely empty today. Unfortunately, this week is like a placeholder for the next one which is going to have lots of top-tier indicators like the ISM PMIs and will conclude with a bang on Friday with the NFP report.

The only thing that can really spark strong market movements this week could be the US Jobless Claims tomorrow, but they will likely need to spike above the 260K level to trigger big reactions. Other than that, I can't see anything else that could change the current picture.