As it's usually the case for Mondays, we have a pretty empty calendar today. We'll just get the NY Fed Consumer Inflation Expectations in the American session but that's not a market moving event, and in any case not only the data normalised to pre-pandemic levels but the Fed is not even focused on inflation now.

Overall, it's going to be a pretty dull week on the data front and the only notable releases will be the US CPI on Wednesday, the US Jobless Claims on Thursday and the UMich Consumer Sentiment on Friday.

Wish you a profitable week!