Today, the only notable event in the European session was the UK Labour Market report. The next notable data point will be the US NFIB Small Business Optimism Index which is released a couple of hours before the start of the American session.

10:00 GMT/06:00 ET - US August NFIB Small Business Optimism Index

The US NFIB Small Business Optimism Index is expected at 93.6 vs. 93.7 prior. It’s a pretty empty week on the data front and the market is very focused on growth, so this release might be market moving. As a reminder, the NFIB index recently broke out from the range it's been stuck since 2022 and jumped to a new cycle high at 93.6.