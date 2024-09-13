The only highlight in the European session will be the Industrial Production data, which is rarely a market moving release though. The main event for today will be the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report but it's unlikely to change anything in terms of market pricing unless we get huge deviations.

14:00 GMT/10:00 ET - US September UMich Consumer Sentiment

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment is expected at 68.5 vs. 67.9 prior. The Expectations index is seen at 71.0 vs. 72.1 prior, while the Current Conditions index at 61.5 vs. 61.3 prior. This indicator becomes more important at turning points in the business cycle, so it will be something the market will keep an eye on given the current focus on growth.