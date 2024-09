As it's usually the case for Mondays, today is going to be a boring one on the data front as we don't have anything on the agenda. The main event of the week is of course the FOMC decision on Wednesday.

The market pricing is now more in favour of a 50 bps cut with the probability standing around 60%. The US data tomorrow might influence the pricing but even if we get good data, we will likely head into the FOMC decision with a 50/50 chance anyway.

Wish you a profitable week!