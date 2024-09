Today it's the Flash PMIs Day for Eurozone, UK and US. We will also hear from several Fed speakers as they will share their views about the latest policy decision.

08:00 GMT - Eurozone September Flash PMIs

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: 45.6 expected vs. 45.8 prior.

Eurozone Services PMI: 52.1 expected vs. 52.9 prior.

08:30 GMT - UK September Flash PMIs

UK Manufacturing PMI: 52.5 expected vs. 52.5 prior.

UK Services PMI: 53.5 expected vs. 53.7 prior.

13:45 GMT/09:45 ET - US September Flash PMIs

US Manufacturing PMI: 48.5 expected vs. 47.9 prior.

US Services PMI: 55.3 expected vs. 55.7 prior.

Central bank speakers: