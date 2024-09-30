As it's usually the case, the week starts with very few notable events. The main highlight in the European session will be the German inflation figures although given that the market has already priced in a rate cut in October, the data shouldn't have too much of an impact.

In the American session, we have Fed Chair Powell speaking at 17:55 GMT/13:55 ET on the economic outlook before the National Association for Business Economics 66th Annual Meeting.

It's very unlikely that he will add anything new from the last press conference given that we haven't got neither the CPI nor the NFP reports yet. So, it's worth to keep an eye on it but it shouldn't be a big deal.