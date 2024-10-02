Today is going to be a bit empty on the data front. The only highlights will be the Eurozone unemployment rate and the US ADP report. The Eurozone unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 6.4%, while the US ADP is seen at 120K jobs added vs. 99K in the prior month.

We will also hear some more from central bank speakers although there's nothing new they can say as the market has already fully priced in a 25 bps rate cut for the ECB in October and the Fed has yet to see the NFP and CPI reports.