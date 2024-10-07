As it's usually the case for Mondays, the calendar today is a bit dull with the Eurozone retail sales as the only economic release. The focus today will likely be on the Fedspeak following the surprisingly strong NFP report last Friday.

Overall, the market is either going to go with the recent US jobs data or consolidate ahead of the US CPI report on Thursday. I would personally expect at least some hedging into a potentially higher than expected Core CPI following the recent commentary in the S&P Global PMIs.

Central bank speakers: