It's another empty day in terms of data releases with just the US NFIB Small Business Optimism index on the agenda. The consensus sees an uptick to 91.7 vs. 91.2 prior. This is not a market moving report in general.

It will likely be another day of choppy price action in FX as the markets await the US CPI release on Thursday. Right now, there's not much more to price in as the market is roughly in line with the latest Fed's projections in terms of interest rate cuts.

