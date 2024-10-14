It's an empty day on the data front with just a few central bank speakers on the agenda. As a reminder, today is a holiday in Canada and the US. The US stock market will be open, while the bond market will remain closed.

19:00 GMT/15:00 ET - Fed's Waller (neutral - voter)

Christopher Waller is a key Fed governor because he’s been a “leading indicator” for changes in Fed’s policy. He recently mentioned that they could go faster on rate cuts if the labour market data worsened, or if the inflation data continued to come in softer than everybody expected.

He also added that a fresh pickup in inflation could also cause the Fed to pause its cutting. The market is now almost perfectly in line with the Fed’s latest projections, so if he brushes aside the recent inflation data, that will likely boost the risk sentiment.

