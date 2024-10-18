In the European session, the only notable event was the release of the UK Retail Sales. The data beat expectations across the board by a big margin and gave the GBP a boost.

There's nothing else on the agenda for the current session although we will hear from many ECB members after yesterday's policy decision. In the American session, we get the US Building Permits and Housing Starts data coupled with a few Fed speakers.

As a reminder, we got news of new easing measures from Chinese officials overnight which is lifting the Chinese stock market. Given the lack of major news today, that might be a driver throughout the day and be positive for the risk sentiment.

Central bank speakers: