Today we have another slow day on the data front with just a couple of low tier releases. We will get the Canadian PPI and the US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index. Both of them aren't market moving releases and they won't change anything in terms of market pricing.

Economic data:

12:30 GMT/08:30 ET - Canada PPI (-0.5% m/m expected)

14:00 GMT/10:00 ET - Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index (-18 expected)

Central bank speakers: