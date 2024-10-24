Today is the only lively day of the week in terms of market moving data releases. In the European session, we'll get the French, German, Eurozone and UK Flash PMIs. In the American session, we get the US Jobless Claims and the US Flash PMIs.

Economic data:

France Manufacturing PMI: 44.9 expected vs. 44.6 prior.

France Services PMI: 49.9 expected vs. 49.6 prior.

Germany Manufacturing PMI: 40.8 expected vs. 40.6 prior.

Germany Services PMI: 50.6 expected vs. 50.6 prior.

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: 45.3 expected vs. 45.0 prior.

Eurozone Services PMI: 51.5 expected vs. 51.4 prior.

UK Manufacturing PMI: 51.4 expected vs. 51.5 prior.

UK Services PMI: 52.4 expected vs. 52.4 prior.

US Manufacturing PMI: 47.5 expected vs. 47.3 prior.

US Services PMI: 55.0 expected vs. 55.2 prior.

US Initial Claims: 242K expected vs. 241K prior.

US Continuing Claims: 1875K vs. 1867K prior.

Central bank speakers: