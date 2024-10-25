The European session is pretty empty on the data front with just the German IFO as the main highlight. The IFO index is similar to the German Composite PMI as they are correlated, so it shouldn't be a big deal.

In the American session, we get some low tier indicators like the US final UMich consumer sentiment report and the US durable goods orders. We will also have the Canadian retail sales data which is likely to be the main highlight for today.

Central bank speakers: