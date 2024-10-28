Today is going to be kind of a synthetic Sunday as we have an empty calendar. Things will pick up tomorrow as we start to get some top tier economic releases which will culminate with the US NFP report on Friday.

I would say though that the market's focus is now on the US election, so it might be better to wait for the result to get a clearer picture. There's been lots of noise in the markets last week due to the lack of catalysts and election uncertainty.

There's been a good argument that the markets have been already positioning into a Trump victory, although not all markets have been in sync. Nevertheless, elections are hard to predict and betting markets did have mixed results in the past.