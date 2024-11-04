Today is going to be one of those synthetic Sundays when there's nothing on the calendar with the market awaiting a key event. This key event is of course the US Presidential Election tomorrow.

Today we just get some low tier data releases and the final PMIs for the Eurozone. Nothing that changes the big picture or that can influence markets expectations.

Therefore, it will likely be a choppy day in the markets with a noisy price action. I wouldn't read too much into it. The best strategy is just to sit tight and wait for the US election.