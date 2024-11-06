Well, we didn't need to wait long to see who won the US Presidential Election. Trump is the 47th President of the US. The Republicans won also the Senate and we are now just waiting to see if they manage to get the House to get a red sweep.

As of now, the probabilities to get the House are in favour of the Republicans on the Decision Desk website. Today we have some low tier economic releases like the final PMIs and the Eurozone PPI, but it's going to be all about the Trump's trade now for weeks.