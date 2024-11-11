Today is going to be another synthetic Sunday in terms of data releases as not only we have an empty calendar but we have also the US on holiday. The US stock market will follow regular hours but the bond market will remain closed.

The main focus in the markets remains the same: the red sweep and the potential implications for growth, inflation and interest rates. This week we get the US CPI report and, although Fed Chair Powell mentioned that one or two bad inflation reports won't change the process, the market will likely have a different opinion.

Wish you a profitable week!