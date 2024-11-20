Today, the only highlight was the UK CPI report which came in higher than expected. That will likely see the probabilities for a cut in December evaporate almost completely although it shouldn't change much in the bigger picture.

UK Core CPI YoY

Overall, the markets continue to consolidate waiting for new catalysts. Unfortunately, this week is pretty empty in terms of data releases and the most notable releases will be on Friday when we get the Flash PMIs for November.

Central bank speakers: