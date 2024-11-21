Today we have another empty European session in terms of data releases. In the American session, we get the latest US Jobless Claims figures and the Philly Fed Manufacturing PMI. We will also hear from many central bank speakers throughout the day.

13:30 GMT/08:30 ET - US Jobless Claims

The US Jobless Claims continues to be one of the most important releases to follow every week as it’s a timelier indicator on the state of the labour market.

Initial Claims remain inside the 200K-260K range created since 2022, while Continuing Claims after a spike to the cycle highs in the last couple of weeks due to distortions coming from hurricanes and strikes, are now turning around.

This week Initial Claims are expected at 220K vs. 217K prior, while Continuing Claims are seen at 1873K vs. 1873K prior.

US Jobless Claims

Central bank speakers: