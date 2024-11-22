Today is the Flash PMIs Day for the Eurozone, the UK and the US. We will also get the Canadian Retail Sales and the Final UMich Consumer Sentiment data although they are unlikely to be market moving.

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: 46.0 expected vs. 46.0 prior.

Eurozone Services PMI: 51.6 expected vs. 51.6 prior.

UK Manufacturing PMI: 50.0 expected vs. 49.9 prior.

UK Services PMI: 52.0 expected vs. 52.0 prior.

US Manufacturing PMI: 48.8 expected vs. 48.5 prior.

US Services PMI: 55.2 expected vs. 55.0 prior.

PMI

Central bank speakers: