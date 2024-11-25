As it's usually the case, we have a pretty empty day today on the data front. The only highlight will be the German IFO release in the European session. The IFO index is similar to the German Composite PMI as they are correlated, so it shouldn't be a big deal.

Other than that, we don't have anything else of note. There will be some central bank speakers throughout the day but they are unlikely to say anything new.

Central bank speakers: