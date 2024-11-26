The main highlight for today will be the release of the US Consumer Confidence report. We will also have some low tier data like US House Price Index and some regional Fed indices. We will conclude the day with the FOMC Meeting Minutes although as it's usually the case it's unlikely to provide anything new.

The theme of the day is Trump's tariffs as he said that one of his many first executive orders will be charging Mexico and Canada a 25% tariff on all products coming into the US and imposing an additional 10% tariff on China.

15:00 GMT/10:00 ET - US November Consumer Confidence

The US Consumer Confidence is expected at 111.3 vs. 108.7 prior. Last month, consumer confidence bounced back strongly from 99.2 in September to 108.7 in October.

Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board said: “Consumer confidence recorded the strongest monthly gain since March 2021, but still did not break free of the narrow range that has prevailed over the past two years.”

“Consumers’ assessments of current business conditions turned positive. Views on the current availability of jobs rebounded after several months of weakness, potentially reflecting better labour market data.”

“Compared to last month, consumers were substantially more optimistic about future business conditions and remained positive about future income. Also, for the first time since July 2023, they showed some cautious optimism about future job availability.”

