The main event in the European session was the Switzerland CPI. The data printed in line with estimates, so it doesn't change anything in terms of market pricing. In the American session, the focus will be on the US Job Openings data. It's unlikely that it will change anything for the Fed though as it looks like that only another hot CPI could force them to skip the December cut.

15:00 GMT/10:00 ET - US October Job Openings

The US Job Openings are expected at 7.475M vs. 7.443M prior. The last report surprised to the downside with the quits rate ticking slightly lower and the hiring and layoffs rates remaining relatively stable. It’s a labour market where at the moment it’s hard to find a job but there’s also low risk of losing one. There’s a good chance that things will improve next year though and there have been some positive signs already.

US Job Openings

Central bank speakers: