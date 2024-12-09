Today is going to be a synthetic Sunday as we have basically nothing on the agenda. The main event for today was the Chinese CPI report which showed once again that deflationary forces remain in place and if the Chinese officials don't keep on easing aggressively, they risk Japanification as real rates remain too high.

The main event of the week is of course the US CPI report on Wednesday and we should get there without too much hassle as there's just the RBA rate decision coming before the CPI release. As a reminder, there is no Fedspeak this week as the Fed is in the blackout period until their decision next Wednesday.

Wish you all a profitable week!