Today the main event was the UK GDP report. The data missed expectations and weighed on the GBP as the market might increase the probabilities for more rate cuts in 2025.

Looking ahead there's nothing notable but given the sensitivity to inflation, the US import prices might be a market moving release given that there's nothing else on the agenda.

Expect also lots of ECB members speaking throughout the day as the blackout period ended. The last main event left is the FOMC policy decision on Wednesday before we head into the Christmas holidays lull.