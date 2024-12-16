Today is the Flash PMIs Day for Eurozone, UK and US. The market's pricing might not change much but they will still be market moving releases. Here are the expectations:

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: 45.3 expected vs. 45.2 prior.

Eurozone Services PMI: 49.5 expected vs. 49.5 prior.

UK Manufacturing PMI: 48.2 expected vs. 48.0 prior.

UK Services PMI: 51.0 expected vs. 50.8 prior.

US Manufacturing PMI: 49.8 expected vs. 49.7 prior.

US Services PMI: 55.7 expected vs. 56.1 prior.

