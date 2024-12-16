Today is the Flash PMIs Day for Eurozone, UK and US. The market's pricing might not change much but they will still be market moving releases. Here are the expectations:
- Eurozone Manufacturing PMI: 45.3 expected vs. 45.2 prior.
- Eurozone Services PMI: 49.5 expected vs. 49.5 prior.
- UK Manufacturing PMI: 48.2 expected vs. 48.0 prior.
- UK Services PMI: 51.0 expected vs. 50.8 prior.
- US Manufacturing PMI: 49.8 expected vs. 49.7 prior.
- US Services PMI: 55.7 expected vs. 56.1 prior.
Central bank speakers:
- 08:00 GMT - ECB's Lagarde (neutral - voter)
- 08:45 GMT - ECB's de Guindos (dove - voter)
- 16:30 GMT/11:30 ET - ECB's Schnabel (neutral - voter)
- 20:45 GMT/15:45 ET - BoC's Macklem (neutral - voter)