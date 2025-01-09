In the European session, the only highlight is the Eurozone Retail Sales data although it isn't a market moving release in general. In the American session, we don't have much on the agenda so the focus will be on the Fed officials with five of them scheduled to speak today.

As a reminder, the stock market is closed today and the bond market will be open for reduced hours due to the National Day of Mourning for the former US President Jimmy Carter.

Central bank speakers: