Today is going to be kind of a synthetic Sunday as we don't have any market moving release on the agenda and the markets will continue to trade based on the US NFP report.

The only highlight today might be the US Consumer Inflation Expectations report from the NY Fed given the market's sensitivity to everything regarding inflation. It's generally a non market moving event, but it's worth to highlight it.

The main event this week is of course the US CPI report on Wednesday. The markets might err on the defensive side trading into the release.