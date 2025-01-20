As it's usually the case for Mondays, we don't have much on the agenda today. The European session is pretty much empty with no market moving releases. In the American session, we have the BoC Business Outlook Survey and the New Zealand Services PMI, which aren't market moving in general.

The main event is of course Trump's Inauguration as the 47th US President. There've been talks of Trump signing nearly 100 executive orders within hours of taking office. The "good news" is that there was no mention of tariffs as the executive orders are expected to be focused on immigration, energy and government hiring policies.

As a reminder, today the US markets are closed for Martin Luther King Day.