It's going to be a boring day in terms of data releases as we don't have anything on the calendar for today. The price action might be more rangebound after two days of volatility caused by Trump's headlines (can't get your guard down with him though).

We got the news that Trump is considering a 10% tariff on China which is much lower than the 60% promised during the campaign. That might keep the risk sentiment positive for the day.

Central bank speakers: