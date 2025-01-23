Today we don't have much on the agenda as the only highlights are the US Jobless Claims and the Canadian Retail Sales. In the FX market, the price action is mostly rangebound as we await new catalysts. As always, keep an eye on Trump as he's been the main driver of price swings this week.

13:30 GMT/08:30 ET - US Jobless Claims

The US Jobless Claims continue to be one of the most important releases to follow every week as it’s a timelier indicator on the state of the labour market.

Initial Claims remain inside the 200K-260K range created since 2022, while Continuing Claims continue to hover around cycle highs although we’ve seen some easing recently.

This week Initial Claims are expected at 220K vs. 217K prior, while Continuing Claims are seen at 1862K vs. 1859K prior.