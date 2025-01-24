There's some positive risk sentiment in the market as Trump said that he would rather not use tariffs on China. The tariffs risk has been the only thing keeping a bid under the US Dollar after the US inflation data, so when that risk eases, the greenback weakens.

Looking ahead, today is the Flash PMIs Day for the Eurozone, the UK and the US. These are generally market moving releases and they might influence the markets expectations for interest rates.

Here are the forecasts: