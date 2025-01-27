As it's usually the case for Mondays, it's going to be a lacklustre day in terms of data releases. Tonight, the markets got hit once again by tariffs headlines as Trump decided to impose 25% tariffs and sanctions on Colombia after they refused to let a US military plane carrying deported migrants land.

There was some tit-for-tat as Colombia decided to retaliate with 25% tariffs on US imports but late in the Asian session we got the news that the US will not levy threatened tariffs on Colombia after the South American nation agreed to take illegal migrants back. There's still the spectre of potential tariffs on Canada and Mexico coming as soon as Saturday, but we'll see.

In the equity space, the narrative around DeepSeek disrupting the AI space is gathering steam as everyone is now talking about it. ForexLive had the news several days before it went mainstream.

