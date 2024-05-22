Now that the UK CPI is out of the way, the calendar for the rest of the day is basically empty. The only notable release left is the FOMC Minutes.

Federal Reserve

FOMC MINUTES 18:00 GMT (14:00 ET)

The FOMC Minutes isn’t generally such a great market-moving release because the market already knows what to expect and it becomes stale by the time it’s out as more data gets released in the meantime.

I would have expected it to be market-moving this time around because the Fed could have refrained from mentioning the QT tapering at the last meeting but include it in the Minutes. Since they already communicated the tapering at the last decision, I can’t see the Minutes being a such a big deal.

Moreover, the Fed speakers have already made it clear that they will hold rates steady for longer and they will need several more months of good inflation reports before considering a rate cut. That's basically in line with market's expectations for a cut in September.

Since the Minutes won't change the current expectations, the market reaction will likely be dim.

Central bank speakers for the day: