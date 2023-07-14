The earnings calendar was unofficially started today with the release of some of the major banks including J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo. So what is on tap for next week? Below are some of the major releases:
Tuesday, July 18
- Bank of America
- Novartis
- Morgan Stanley
- Lockheed Martin
- Charles Schwab
- PNC Financial
- Interactive brokers
- Bank of New York Mellon
- JB Hunt
Wednesday, July 19
- Tesla
- Netflix
- IBM
- Goldman Sachs
- Halliburton
- Alcoa
Thursday, July 19
- Johnson & Johnson
- American Airlines
- United Airlines
- Abbott Labs
- Philip Morris
- Intuitive Surgical
- Freeport McMoran
- Travelers
Friday, July 20
- American Express
- Schlumberger
- AutoNation
Also on tap are a slew of smaller regional banks including a large percentage of the stocks in the KRE index.
12 of the top 15 holdings of the KRE regional bank index representing about 25% of the total index will be released next week including.
- East West Bancorp EWBC (Thursday)
- First Horizon National FHN (Wednesday)
- Bank Ozk OZK (Thursday)
- Webster Financial WBS (Thursday)
- Synovus SNV (Thursday)
- M&T Bank MTB (Wednesday)
- Pinnacle Financial (Tuesday)
- Regents financial RF (Friday)
- Huntington Bancshare (Friday)
- Truist Financial Corp TFC (Thursday)
- Zions Bancorporation ZION (Wednesday)
- Western Alliance WAL (Tuesday)
Looking ahead:
Monday, July 24
- Alphabet
Tuesday, July 25
- Microsoft
- 3M
- General Motors
- Ford
- Raytheon
- GE
- Visa
Wednesday, July 26
- Amazon
- Meta-platforms
- Boeing
- Chipotle
- Coca-Cola
Thursday, July 27
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Intel
- McDonald's
- Northrop Grumman
- MasterCard
Friday, July 28
- Procter & Gamble
- Chevron
- Exxon Mobile
When will Nvidia release earnings? Not until August 23rd.