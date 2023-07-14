The earnings calendar was unofficially started today with the release of some of the major banks including J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo. So what is on tap for next week? Below are some of the major releases:

Tuesday, July 18

Bank of America

Novartis

Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin

Charles Schwab

PNC Financial

Interactive brokers

Bank of New York Mellon

JB Hunt

Wednesday, July 19

Tesla

Netflix

IBM

Goldman Sachs

Halliburton

Alcoa

Thursday, July 19

Johnson & Johnson

American Airlines

United Airlines

Abbott Labs

Philip Morris

Intuitive Surgical

Freeport McMoran

Travelers

Friday, July 20

American Express

Schlumberger

AutoNation

Also on tap are a slew of smaller regional banks including a large percentage of the stocks in the KRE index.

12 of the top 15 holdings of the KRE regional bank index representing about 25% of the total index will be released next week including.

East West Bancorp EWBC (Thursday)

First Horizon National FHN (Wednesday)

Bank Ozk OZK (Thursday)

Webster Financial WBS (Thursday)

Synovus SNV (Thursday)

M&T Bank MTB (Wednesday)

Pinnacle Financial (Tuesday)

Regents financial RF (Friday)

Huntington Bancshare (Friday)

Truist Financial Corp TFC (Thursday)

Zions Bancorporation ZION (Wednesday)

Western Alliance WAL (Tuesday)

Looking ahead:

Monday, July 24

Alphabet

Tuesday, July 25

Microsoft

3M

General Motors

Ford

Raytheon

GE

Visa

Wednesday, July 26

Amazon

Meta-platforms

Boeing

Chipotle

Coca-Cola

Thursday, July 27

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Intel

McDonald's

Northrop Grumman

MasterCard

Friday, July 28

Procter & Gamble

Chevron

Exxon Mobile

When will Nvidia release earnings? Not until August 23rd.