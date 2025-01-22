6:50 PM JPY: Trade balance. Forecast: -0.51T, Previous -0.38T

Trade balance. Forecast: -0.51T, Previous -0.38T 6:00am GBP : CBI Industrial Order Expectations, Forecast: -35, Previous: -40

: CBI Industrial Order Expectations, Forecast: -35, Previous: -40 8:30am CAD : Core Retail Sales m/m, Forecast: 0.1%, Previous: 0.1%

: Core Retail Sales m/m, Forecast: 0.1%, Previous: 0.1% 8:30am CAD : Retail Sales m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.6%

: Retail Sales m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.6% 8:30am USD : Unemployment Claims, Forecast: 221K, Previous: 217K

: Unemployment Claims, Forecast: 221K, Previous: 217K 10:00am EUR : Consumer Confidence, Forecast: -14, Previous: -15

: Consumer Confidence, Forecast: -14, Previous: -15 11:00am USD : President Trump Speaks

: President Trump Speaks 11:00am USD: Crude Oil Inventories, Forecast: -0.1M, Previous: -2.0M

IN the new trading day for Friday in the Asian Pacific session, the BOJ rate decision will be the key event. The BOJ is expected to raise rated by 25 basis points:

5:00pm AUD : Flash Manufacturing PMI, Forecast: 47.8

: Flash Manufacturing PMI, Forecast: 47.8 5:00pm AUD : Flash Services PMI, Forecast: 50.8

: Flash Services PMI, Forecast: 50.8 6:30pm JPY : National Core CPI y/y, Forecast: 3.0%, Previous: 2.7%

: National Core CPI y/y, Forecast: 3.0%, Previous: 2.7% 7:01pm GBP : GfK Consumer Confidence, Forecast: -18, Previous: -17

: GfK Consumer Confidence, Forecast: -18, Previous: -17 7:30pm JPY : Flash Manufacturing PMI, Forecast: 49.6

: Flash Manufacturing PMI, Forecast: 49.6 9:00pm NZD : Credit Card Spending y/y, Forecast: -3.2%

: Credit Card Spending y/y, Forecast: -3.2% Tentative JPY : BOJ Policy Rate, Forecast: <0.50%, Previous: <0.25%

: BOJ Policy Rate, Forecast: <0.50%, Previous: <0.25% Tentative JPY : Monetary Policy Statement

: Monetary Policy Statement Tentative JPY: BOJ Outlook Report

Looking at the earnings for the rest of the week:

Wednesday afternoon

Kinder Morgan

Alcoa

Discover

Thursday morning:

American Airlines

Freeport McMoran

Thursday afternoon:

Texas Instrument

Intuitive Surgical

CSX

Friday morning: