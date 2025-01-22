- 6:50 PM JPY: Trade balance. Forecast: -0.51T, Previous -0.38T
- 6:00am GBP: CBI Industrial Order Expectations, Forecast: -35, Previous: -40
- 8:30am CAD: Core Retail Sales m/m, Forecast: 0.1%, Previous: 0.1%
- 8:30am CAD: Retail Sales m/m, Forecast: 0.2%, Previous: 0.6%
- 8:30am USD: Unemployment Claims, Forecast: 221K, Previous: 217K
- 10:00am EUR: Consumer Confidence, Forecast: -14, Previous: -15
- 11:00am USD: President Trump Speaks
- 11:00am USD: Crude Oil Inventories, Forecast: -0.1M, Previous: -2.0M
IN the new trading day for Friday in the Asian Pacific session, the BOJ rate decision will be the key event. The BOJ is expected to raise rated by 25 basis points:
- 5:00pm AUD: Flash Manufacturing PMI, Forecast: 47.8
- 5:00pm AUD: Flash Services PMI, Forecast: 50.8
- 6:30pm JPY: National Core CPI y/y, Forecast: 3.0%, Previous: 2.7%
- 7:01pm GBP: GfK Consumer Confidence, Forecast: -18, Previous: -17
- 7:30pm JPY: Flash Manufacturing PMI, Forecast: 49.6
- 9:00pm NZD: Credit Card Spending y/y, Forecast: -3.2%
- Tentative JPY: BOJ Policy Rate, Forecast: <0.50%, Previous: <0.25%
- Tentative JPY: Monetary Policy Statement
- Tentative JPY: BOJ Outlook Report
Looking at the earnings for the rest of the week:
Wednesday afternoon
- Kinder Morgan
- Alcoa
- Discover
Thursday morning:
- American Airlines
- Freeport McMoran
Thursday afternoon:
- Texas Instrument
- Intuitive Surgical
- CSX
Friday morning:
- Verizon
- American Express