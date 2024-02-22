As we head into the Asia-Pacific market, what is ahead for economic releases and events:

Japan is on holiday

At 4:45 PM ET, New Zealand retail sales for Q4 will be released with estimates of -0.2% versus 0.0% last quarter. The core retail sales are expected to also declined by -0.1% versus 1.0%. This week, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will announce their interest-rate decision next Wednesday (in New Zealand). There was some calling for a rise, but the following inflation expectations announced last week have eased some of that thought. Nevertheless, RBNZs Orr still feels that the central bank has "more work to do" in their quest to get inflation back in the 1-3% target area. CPI inflation for Q4 came in at 0.5% which was as expected but well below the 1.8% from Q3.

FOMC member Cook is scheduled to speak at 5 PM ET.

At 7:01 PM ET the UK GfK consumer confidence will be released with the expectations of -18 vs -19 last month.

FOMC member Waller is also scheduled to speak. He will speak at 7:35 PM ET about the economic outlook

China House prices YoY for January will be released at 8:30 PM ET. Last month they came in at -0.45% (no estimate)

Coming into the week's end, the major indices are mostly higher:

Japan's Nikkei will be closed, but closed the week up 1.59%

Shanghai composite index is up 4.27%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is up 2.47%

Australia S&P/ASX index is down -0.6%

The US stock market was goosed sharply higher on the back of the surge in AI stocks and should provide a tailwind for stock markets.. The S&P index closed at a record level. The NASDAQ index tested the high closing level at 16057.44, but backed off a bit into the close. It still rose by 2.96% on the day. The Dow Industrial Average closed at a record level as well.

In the US debt market, yields were mixed in the US with the short end higher and the longer end modestly lower:

2-year yield 4.715%, +6.3 basis points

5-year yield 4.342%, +4.3 basis points

10-year yield 4.338%, +1.6 basis points

30-year yield 4.474%, -1.7 basis points

Crude oil was higher in the day by $0.62 or 0.80% at $78.53. Gold was down marginally by $2.56 or -0.13% at $2023.36. Bitcoin was near unchanged at $51,778 as the flow of funds moved into stocks.

IN the forex market in the US session, the major indices are relatively close together. The NZD is ending the day as the strongest of the major currencies (although it had it's ups and downs), while the JPY is the weakest. The USD is ending modestly lower but mixed.

In FedspeaK in the US session: