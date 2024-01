The US earnings calendar remains a focus and the market appears to be punishing the losers (TSLA -12%) and rewarding the winners (AAL +9%).

The two big names due up at after the US close today are Intel and Visa. Chipmakers have been red-hot so Intel could ride that wave today while Visa will offer some broader macro views on consumer spending and travel. Other notable names include TMobile, Western Digital, Levi's and Capital One.