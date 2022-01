What is on the economic/event calendar today.

Canada industrial product price index and raw material price index will be released at 8:30 AM with estimates for IPPI at 1.0% and RMPI at -1.3%

The FOMC member George will speak at 12:40 PM ET

The Chicago PMI index will also be released with expectations of 61.7 (9:45 AM) ET later today at 2 PM, the loan officers survey will be released.