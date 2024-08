The economic releases today will be highlighted by Japan retail sales along with Tokyo core CPI. Australia will also release retail sales. Below is a list of the economic releases in the Asia-Pacific session.

06:45pm NZD (a): Building Consents m/m - Previous -13. 8%

7:30pm JPY (m): Tokyo Core CPI y/y - Forecast: 2.2%, Previous: 2.2%

7:30pm JPY (a): Unemployment Rate - Forecast: 2.5%, Previous: 2.5%

7:50pm JPY (a): Prelim Industrial Production m/m - Forecast: .6%. Previously -4.2%

7:50pm JPY (a): Retail Sales y/y - Forecast: 2.8%, Previous: 3.7%

9:30pm AUD (fij): Retail Sales m/m - Forecast 0.3%,Previous: 0.5%

9:30pm AUD (a): Private Sector Credit m/m - Forecast: 0.5%, Previous: 0.6%